WRAPUP 2-Worries over German banks sink bond issue, rattle shares

* NordLB halts bond issue due to volatile market
* Deutsche Bank shares touch record low
* Commerzbank shares hit by dividend worries
* Bundesbank says political support for sector must end
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Deutsche Bank
shares hit a record low on Tuesday and state-backed lender
NordLB scrapped plans for a 500 million euro ($560 million) bond
sale, underlining investor concern about the health of the
financial industry in Europe's largest economy.
The decision by NordLB to shelve the bond issue because of a
lack of demand came a day after Deutsche, Germany's largest bank
with around 100,000 employees, was forced to reassure investors
it did not need government support to help meet a potential $14
billion claim from the U.S authorities.
Andreas Dombret, board member responsible for banking
supervision at Germany's central bank, said politicians must let
Europe's banks sort out their own problems and allow the sector
to shrink to an economically sustainable size.
"Political support for the banking sector must finally come
to an end -- something that unfortunately I've only seen to a
limited extent," Dombret told an audience in Vienna, comparing
banks to dinosaurs facing a threat of extinction.
Squeezed by the European Central Bank's low interest rates,
German banks have been seeking ways to boost revenue by passing
on costs to corporate customers and increasing fees for retail
depositors, but profit margins remain thin in one of Europe's
most competitive banking markets.
Banks such as Deutsche are also counting the cost of
litigation dating back to their expansion before the financial
crisis in 2007-2009. Deutsche has said it will fight the $14
billion demand from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Deutsche shares hit a record low of 10.19 euros as investors
fretted over the impact of the U.S. claim but later managed to
pare losses and close flat.
Traders said the stock recovered after remarks by a senior
u.s. Justice Department official on the possibility of lowering
mortgage-related penalties for banks if they cooperated with
authorities.
"It seems clear to me that the market assumes now about an
$8 billion fine," said one investor in a multi-billion-dollar
fund, who declined to be named.
"They would have to sell something or do an equity raise to
become investable again," the person said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday declined direct
comment on the bank's situation, saying that she hoped its
temporary problems could be properly resolved.
JOBS UNDER THREAT
Commerzbank shares also fell on Tuesday on reports Germany's
second biggest lender would cut around 9,000 jobs over the next
few years and would scrap its 2016 dividend to help offset the
cost.
The revamp is expected to cost around 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), a person close to the lender's supervisory board told
Reuters.
Chief Executive Martin Zielke is due to present the plan to
Commerzbank's supervisory board this week and expects to unveil
it publicly on Friday.
Commerzbank's shares closed 2.2 percent lower, hit by the
prospect of no dividend instead of the 20 cents per share
expected for 2016, traders said. The German government owns a
stake of more than 15 percent in the bank.
Deutsche shares have fallen by more than half since the
start of the year, while Commerzbank is down almost 40 percent.
Cost cutting is a priority as banks seek to become leaner
while mastering the transition to simpler, more digital business
models, with the sector as a whole expected to shed many
thousands of jobs over the coming years.
"Too many banks are still offering too many products to
their clients," said one banking regulator, when asked about
prospects for the German banking sector.
Deutsche, Commerzbank and NordLB are among German banks
struggling to recoup tens of billions of dollars of loans as a
global shipping industry slump hits them hard.
($1 = 0.8900 euros)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, Arno Schuetze
in Frankfurt and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Keith
Weir)