Steep S&P ratings prices arouse German banks' ire

FRANKFURT Aug 16 Germany's banking industry has written to Standard and Poor's to demand clarity on how the agency sets prices for the ratings it grants banks after invoices rose steeply, echoing a complaint by industrial companies earlier this year.

The powerful German Banking Industry Committee, representing the country's private sector, public sector and cooperative banks, said lenders had received invoices in recent weeks that were considerably higher than in previous years.

"The affected German banks have been unable to detect that these price increases are the result of improved services or quality," the industry said in a joint letter to S&P President Douglas Peterson and Germany head Torsten Hinrichs, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

"They consider this form of intransparent price increase from Standard & Poor's to be unacceptable," the letter said.

The criticism echoes a complaint earlier this year by 12 big German companies, including Bayer, E.ON, Daimler and Siemens about "unacceptable" rises in S&P's prices, which the companies said had more than doubled in some cases.

The banks' letter was directed to market leader S&P but the message was equally meant for the fellow rating agencies Moody's and Fitch , said one banker who declined to be named.

"The agencies' pricing policy has been a thorn in our side for a long time," the banker said.

The three agencies dominate the market for the quality assessments of companies and individual securities that investors consider a vital component in their investment decisions. The agencies are paid by the companies they rate.

The banks in their letter demanded that S&P publish a "transparent" list of fees that the lenders could use as a basis for their individual price negotiations with the agency, adding that they had also made EU markets regulator ESMA aware of their desire for greater clarity on pricing.

S&P defended its position, saying it was trying to space out the increases over a number of years for those banks which are facing potentially big increases.

"We believe our new fee schedule produces a fairer and more transparent cost structure, which better reflects the benefits of our ratings for individual issuers," the agency said in a statement.

"The benefit of an S&P rating in terms of issuance costs is many times the level of our fees," the agency added.

One rating agency insider said price increases by market leader S&P often prompted the other agencies to think about following suit, although there was no price fixing among them.

However, there was little the agencies' customers could do.

"There is frustration among clients about agencies' pricing power, particularly S&P's, but in the end they lack the courage to terminate their contracts and they really have no other leverage," said the rating agency source, who asked not to be identified.