Topless protest disrupts opening of Barbie house in Berlin

BERLIN May 16 Women's rights protesters
disrupted the opening of a giant pink doll's house in Berlin on
Thursday, saying the Barbie "Dreamhouse Experience" objectified
women.
Promoting the doll made by Mattel Inc, the house
allows paying visitors to try on Barbie's clothes, play in her
kitchen and have a go on her pink piano. The exhibition will be
open until Aug. 25.
A handful of protesters gathered outside the shocking pink
house that has been erected in one of central Berlin's greyest
areas.
A topless woman, a member of the Femen protest group, who
had the slogan "Life in plastic is not fantastic" scrawled
across her chest, set fire to a Barbie doll tied to a mini
crucifix.
"There's too much emphasis on becoming more beautiful and on
being pretty and that puts an awful lot of pressure on girls as
well as wasting capacities which they could use to simply be
happy or for school," said Stevie Meriel Schmiedel, a founding
member of the "Pink Stinks" protest group.
"We're protesting because Barbie would not be able to
survive with her figure and yet she is an idol for many girls
and that's not healthy," she said.
One placard read: "Dear Barbie - don't just bake cupcakes,
eat them too!"
A male protester in a wig, pink shirt and shimmering skirt
held a poster reading: "Do you like me now?"
Christoph Rahofer, chief executive of Event Marketing
Services, which organised the exhibition, similar to one that
recently opened in Sunrise, Florida, said the Dreamhouse
Experience was a positive thing.
"It's basically about playing, being amazed and discovering
- there's lots of hidden things to be found and it's an
interactive exhibition."
The Barbie doll made its debut in 1959, and is named after
the daughter, Barbara, of its inventor Ruth Handler, according
to Mattel's website.