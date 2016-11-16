Germany's BayWa prepares for high-frequency trading risk

HAMBURG Nov 16 German agricultural trading group BayWa AG is teaming up with a technology firm to counter the potential risks it sees from high-frequency trading in agricultural commodities.

BayWa said it has no plans to start high frequency trading itself, but will work with an unnamed Munich-based technology company as part of its risk management.

"Risks from high-frequency trading programmes have been apparent in other sectors such as equity dealing in past years and...are now becoming apparent in agricultural commodities," a BayWa spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We need to face this challenge and strengthen our capability with additional expertise."

This will include studying high-frequency mathematical trading models which could go against fundamental trading patterns, the spokeswoman said.

Munich-based BayWa has been expanding its international grain trading in recent years and now has operations in countries including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

It is also in international fruit trading, conventional and renewable energy and building materials and had sales of 11.4 billion euros ($12.21 billion)in the first nine months of 2016. ($1 = 0.9338 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexander Smith)