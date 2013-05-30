Frankfurt "Blockupy" protesters to target ECB, banks and airport

FRANKFURT May 30 Thousands of demonstrators
from the anti-capitalist Blockupy movement will seek to cut off
access to the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt
on Friday, to protest at their handling of Europe's debt crisis.
The demonstrations in Germany's financial capital come ahead
of Europe-wide gatherings planned for June 1 and roughly a year
after police detained hundreds of people for defying a temporary
ban on protests at a similar four-day event in Frankfurt.
The movement's organisers say they aim to "visibly disturb"
the usual business of the European Central Bank as well as other
institutions like Deutsche Bank, which they blame for
the recession in the euro zone's heavily indebted periphery.
"The ECB is part of the troika and is one of those
institutions responsible for pushing austerity measures and
making people in southern Europe suffer," Blockupy spokesman
Martin Sommer said.
He expects several thousand people to take part on Friday,
while the streets of Frankfurt's skyscraper-filled financial
district could be filled with as many as 20,000 for the wider
action on Saturday.
Around 500 people have already moved into a camp on the
western outskirts of Frankfurt, and that number is expected to
rise to more than 1,200 during the day as busloads of protesters
arrive from Berlin, Italy and Spain, Sommer said.
Frankfurt police said they would cordon off the streets
around the ECB building, while the underground train station on
the square where the building is located will be closed from
Thursday and certain trams diverted.
AIRPORT ROW
On Twitter, some watchers predicted the police would do a
better job at 'blocking' the city than the protesters. Last year
police shut off much of Frankfurt's city centre ahead of the
demonstration, which was largely peaceful.
Their task has been made easier by the fact that Thursday is
a public holiday in the surrounding state of Hesse. Many of the
city's banks have urged staff to take Friday as holiday too. The
ECB said it had taken measures to remain operational and ensure
the safety of its staff.
In the afternoon, the demonstrators will divide up, with
some blocking the entrance to Deutsche Bank's twin towers, to
protest about food speculation and land grabbing. Activists have
been asked to bring pots and pans to bang.
A second group will head to the city centre to protest
against rising rents, while around 200 will highlight racism and
'deportation' at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third busiest hub.
Airport operator Fraport has filed a legal action
after the protesters were given permission to gather within the
terminal building and not just outside. A ruling from the court
in Kassel is expected later on Thursday.