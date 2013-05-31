UPDATE 1-Frankfurt 'Blockupy' protesters target ECB, banks, airport

* At least 1,500 protesters join anti-austerity
demonstration
* Police use pepper spray, batons against protesters
* Airport operations, flights unaffected
By Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, May 31 Anti-capitalist demonstrators
from the Blockupy movement paralysed Germany's financial centre
on Friday, cutting off access to the European Central Bank and
Deutsche Bank's headquarters.
Protesters against Europe's austerity policies, estimated by
police at 1,500 but by Blockupy at 3,000, descended in the early
hours on Frankfurt's financial district to disrupt business at
institutions they blame for a deep recession in euro zone
countries such as Spain and Greece.
Riot police, showered with stones and paint bombs, used
pepper spray to prevent the protesters breaking into the ECB.
Several protesters were injured and police made some arrests,
though they gave no numbers.
"The aim of this blockade is to prevent normal operations at
the ECB," said Blockupy spokesman Martin Sommer, adding that
some people who had tried to come to work had been sent home by
the protesters.
Demonstrators brandished signs with slogans such as
"Humanity before profit" and some held up inflatable mattresses
with the slogan "War Starts Here" written on them.
Trucks with water cannons stood by and a helicopter hovered
overheard.
Europe's Blockupy movement was formed after the Occupy Wall
Street movement in 2011.
One of the protesters, Lena Turowski, a 25-year-old student
of international development, condemned European governments'
embrace of austerity measures to repair their economies.
"At the moment, they are trying to fight the crisis with the
same measures that caused the crisis. And the people are being
forgotten about," she told Reuters.
"It is also about solidarity with those who are being
affected by austerity and crises in their countries," she said.
"BIZARRE" SITUATION
Friday's protests, a prelude to Europe-wide rallies planned
for June 1, coincided with fresh data from the EU statistics
agency Eurostat showing that euro zone unemployment reached a
new high of 12.2 percent in April. [ID:nL5N0EC1CT
Governments struggling with large debt burdens have cut
spending and raised taxes, contributing to widespread recession
across the euro zone, while many families are deep in debt or
have lost their homes after property bubbles burst. Germany's
own economy has, however, been fairly resilient to the crisis.
As the day progressed, hundreds of the protesters spread out
to Frankfurt's airport and to the city's main shopping strip,
where they stormed into fashion stores and blocked entrances,
keeping shoppers out.
Police used batons to keep the protesters out of the main
air terminal and only allowed people with flight tickets inside.
A spokesman for airport operator Fraport said air traffic
was not affected by the protest.
Many of Frankfurt's financial institutions urged staff to
take Friday off following a state holiday on Thursday.
"We have skeleton staffing here again and we are dressed in
jeans and t-shirts so no one will take notice of us," said one
trader at Frankfurt's stock exchange.
The ECB said it had taken measures to remain operational and
to ensure the safety of its staff.
At a similar anti-capitalist demonstration about a year ago
in Frankfurt, police detained hundreds of people for defying a
temporary ban on the protests.
Friday's protests went ahead after a court granted
last-minute permission, brushing aside complaints from Fraport
and from the city of Frankfurt, though its ruling limited the
number of protesters to just 200.