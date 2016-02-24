Record amount of German govt bonds out of reach of ECB QE -Pictet

LONDON Feb 24 A record 45 percent of German
government debt on the shopping list of the European Central
Bank's quantitative easing asset-purchase programme is
ineligible because the bonds yield less than the deposit rate.
Research from Swiss wealth manager Pictet shows some 445
billion euros of the 812 billion euros of German bonds in the
ECB's chosen maturity range of two- to 30-years, yield less than
the -0.3 percent deposit rate, the cut-off for purchases under
the scheme.
Around 526 billion euros, or 65 percent, yield below zero.
If the ECB does not relax its own restrictions on purchases
it risks running out of the bonds it can buy from some
countries, including Germany - Europe's biggest economy and the
euro zone's lowest-risk borrower.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)