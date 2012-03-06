Merkel says Brazil promises to help refund IMF

HANOVER, Germany, March 6 German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she had received
assurances from President Dilma Rousseff that Brazil would take
part in a recapitalisation of the International Monetary Fund,
which could in turn help boost crisis funds for the euro zone.
The two leaders told reporters after meeting at a trade fair
in Hanover they had discussed Rousseff's concerns that a flood
of cheap money from industrial nations, including the liquidity
operations of the European Central Bank, hurt countries like
Brazil by leading to an appreciation of their currencies.
Merkel said she had reassured Rousseff that these were only
temporary measures aimed to helping euro zone reforms in order
to tackle the debt crisis. Brazil has urged Europe to stabilise
the euro before the IMF can boost its own capital and release
more funds for struggling euro zone states like Greece.