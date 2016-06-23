Germany embraces glitzy offices to shake up corporate culture

* Siemens, Adidas, Zalando offices cost hundreds of millions
* Aimed at making firms more open, less hierarchical
* Face-to-face interaction boosts team performance-MIT study
* Investors sceptical about the benefits
By Jens Hack and Emma Thomasson
MUNICH/HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, June 23 Major
German companies are investing in ambitious new buildings
designed to attract top staff and encourage innovation, seeking
to create a more dynamic corporate culture and keep pace with
U.S. rivals despite investor concerns about the cost.
Germany is competing in a global race for top talent,
particularly in technology and design, as firms such as Apple
and Facebook work on futuristic campuses with
gardens, fitness facilities and gourmet restaurants.
Siemens opens new headquarters in downtown Munich
on Friday, a move it hopes will help Chief Executive Joe
Kaeser's drive to open up the engineering giant founded in 1847
to new ideas, loosen hierarchies and increase staff engagement.
Sportswear firm Adidas and fashion site Zalando
are also investing hundreds of millions of euros in
new offices in Germany.
Investors have questioned how much glitzy buildings can
really help improve performance. Apple's new "spaceship" campus
is now well behind schedule and over budget at $5 billon.
After the near collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland in
2008, its new 350 million-pound ($518 million) headquarters was
dubbed "Fred's Folly" after disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin.
Shareholders have also complained about an upgrade of
PepsiCo's headquarters, set amid lakes and fountains.
Siemens says it is investing a figure in the "low triple-
digit millions" of euros in its building, which collects
rainwater to flush toilets and will use 90 percent less
electricity and 75 percent less water than its predecessor.
"I remain to be convinced whether this is the best use of
shareholders' money. At least Siemens are deploying the most
energy-efficient technologies," said Barclays analyst James
Stettler.
All three German office projects are introducing open-plan,
shared desks, a big change given the country's hierarchical
corporate culture in which most managers sit separately from
their teams in closed offices.
SITTING WITH THE BOSS
The firms say they are not only trying to save space, but
also encourage employees to interact more with each other.
"Our new headquarters is a place where encounters occur,"
Siemens CEO Kaeser said this week.
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found that 35
percent of a team's performance can be predicted by the number
and quality of face-to-face interactions its members have.
In contrast to the massive, closed, out-of-town campuses
Apple and Facebook are working on, the Siemens building in
central Munich will allow the public to walk through new inner
courtyards and exhibition spaces and use the ground-floor cafe.
"The new headquarters will make Siemens itself more
accessible and open," said Zsolt Sluitner, chief executive of
Siemens Real Estate.
The office has 1,100 desks for 1,200 staff and will
introduce a "clean desk" policy, with staff required to use a
storage space for their personal items when they head home.
Adidas has already had some experience with the approach. It
is building a new office for more than 2,000 employees but
decided to test new workplace designs on about 300 staff in the
meantime and also roll them out to other offices globally.
Priya Kohli, a soccer marketing expert, has been part of the
pilot project.
"You get to speak to different colleagues. It helps
massively with relationships," said the 33-year-old from London.
The fact that Kohli's boss no longer has his own office is
an added bonus: "If you are sat beside him, it is completely
different than if you have to knock."
Adidas has spent more than 500 million euros ($566
million)on its headquarters outside Herzogenaurach in rural
southern Germany as it competes with bigger U.S. rival Nike
, which is also expanding its campus in Beaverton,
Oregon.
"You're losing your one fixed working place but gaining 10
new places," said Christian Dzieia, Adidas property development
director. "Successful buildings provide great places for
communication and spontaneous interaction."
At Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion firm currently
building a new campus in the heart of Berlin for 5,000 staff
costing 140 million euros, the challenge is to retain the
start-up vibe that companies like Siemens and Adidas want to
promote.
"The advantage at Zalando is that we already have a lot in
our culture that will define the future of work but we need to
maintain it," said Frauke von Polier, Zalando's human resources
chief.
Eric Bowman, head of engineering at Zalando who previously
worked in Silicon Valley, said European firms have an advantage
over U.S. rivals because there is a better work-life balance.
He cited Silicon Valley firms locking away their staff for
20-hour days on increasingly fancy company campuses that provide
for all their needs apart from sleep.
"I don't really want to hire children. I want people to have
a life outside work," he said.
($1 = 0.6762 pounds)
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark
Potter)