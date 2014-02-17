Bundesbank sees muted impact from emerging market turmoil

FRANKFURT Feb 17 The turbulence experienced in emerging markets early this year is insufficient to derail a recovery in the global economy, which could strengthen during 2014, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Currencies in Turkey, South Africa, Hungary and Russia suffered major sell-offs over the past month before recovering slightly after central banks fought back via interest rates hikes or exchange rate interventions.

In its February monthly report, the Bundesbank said China appeared poised to continue growing without much disruption but noted that central banks in some emerging economies had hiked rates in response to capital outflows and currency falls.

"Even if this should slow the economic growth of the countries concerned, their low global weight means it is not to be expected that the recovery of the world economy will be appreciably affected," the German central bank added.

In Germany, the underlying momentum of the economy should have "increased appreciably" in the final quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014, it said, noting the "almost continual improvement" in companies' and households' assessment of the situation.

"However, this should only fully show up in the GDP growth rates at the turn of the year, when the increased order inflow translates into production," the Bundesbank added.

The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of last year.

"In the euro zone, if burdens from the debt crisis still exist, the signs are increasing for a gradual economic recovery," the bank said.

The Bundesbank noted that increased risk aversion in financial markets led early this year to a fall in share prices and a flight into liquid government bonds, adding:

"Nevertheless, the valuation level of shares on both sides of the Atlantic is still relatively high."

GERMAN PROPERTY

In a section of the report on the German property market, the Bundesbank said residential prices continued to rise, with prices in 125 German cities up 6.25 percent in 2013, though it still saw no larger macroeconomic risks in the market overall.

"There is currently no indication for a destabilising interaction between real estate price increases and credit supply on a macroeconomic level," the Bundesbank said.

Prices rose significantly more strongly in cities than in rural Germany. The Bundesbank said residential property in big German cities was probably over-valued by 25 percent on average.

Separately, the Bundesbank took a closer look at bank deleveraging in Germany, France, Spain and Italy, whose credit institutions account for almost three quarters of total assets of the euro zone banking sector.

French, Spanish and Italian banks reduced bond holdings of their respective governments significantly in the second half of 2013, in the run-up to the year-end reporting date for the sector-wide asset quality review by the European Central Bank.

The holdings had risen steadily over the previous quarters.

The Bundesbank said it would welcome a permanent weakening of the link between banks and governments, rather than the relationship just being diluted to meet short-term balance sheet targets.

A Bundesbank spokeswoman said German banks had increased holdings of their government's debt in the second half of 2013.