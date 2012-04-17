D.Telekom confident of German soccer pact with Sky

FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Telekom
said it was confident of reaching a commercial agreement with
Sky Deutschland Dn.DE> on broadcast rights for Bundesliga
soccer matches.
"We have not spoken with each other yet. But we are
confident of reaching an agreement," Christian Illek, head of
marketing at Telekom Deutschland told journalists during a
telephone conference on Tuesday.
Sky Deutschland, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
NWSA.O, had outbid Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE to retain key
rights to German league soccer, a move seen as crucial to the
future of the loss-making pay-TV group.