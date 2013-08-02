版本:
German new car market grows by about 2 pct in July -source

HAMBURG, Germany Aug 2 New car registrations in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, expanded by about 2 percent in July, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In the first seven months of the year, registrations fell by around 7 percent, the person added.

Germany is one of the single biggest markets for major domestic automakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, as well as U.S. rivals like Ford and General Motors
