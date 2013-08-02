German new car market grows by about 2 pct in July -source

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
HAMBURG, Germany Aug 2 New car registrations in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, expanded by about 2 percent in July, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
In the first seven months of the year, registrations fell by around 7 percent, the person added.
Germany is one of the single biggest markets for major domestic automakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, as well as U.S. rivals like Ford and General Motors
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.