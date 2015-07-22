German chemical sector ups outlook on strong dollar

FRANKFURT, July 22 German chemicals trade group
VCI on Wednesday lifted its 2015 forecast for industry revenue
growth to 0.5 percent, helped by a strong dollar boosting the
value of overseas sales.
VCI had previously expected industry sales at Germany-based
chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses to decline 0.5 percent
this year.
"All in all, we expect a moderate upward trend for the
sector in the next six months," said VCI President Marijn
Dekkers, who is also chief executive of Bayer.
The lobby group still expects product prices to fall by 2.0
percent and output volumes to rise 1.5 percent in 2015.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, said revenues in the first half were up 0.5 percent from
a year earlier at 96.5 billion euros ($105.7 billion), on 1
percent higher output volumes and 3 percent lower prices.
The largest German chemical companies are BASF,
Evonik and Bayer's plastics business, which
is to be renamed Covestro.
Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and
LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is
Europe's largest chemical-producing nation.
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
