China makes concessions to Germany on electric car quotas

BERLIN, June 1 Germany has persuaded China to
make concessions on its proposed quotas to encourage the
production of electric vehicles, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and
Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.
Li told a joint news conference he had discussed the issue
at a dinner in Berlin on Wednesday and China had agreed to make
concessions to automakers, without giving details.
Merkel said Germany and China had similar goals when it came
to promoting electric vehicles, but said she wanted to make sure
there were good conditions for German automakers in China,
saying she was optimistic for a positive solution.
Germany has been lobbying hard since China released a draft
policy in September to set a target for 8 percent of automakers'
sales to be battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2018,
rising to 10 percent in 2019 and 12 percent in 2020.
Reuters reported in March that China could consider pushing
back the 8 percent target to 2019 after the automotive industry
criticised the scale and pace of the plans.
New energy vehicles last year accounted for just 1.8 percent
of sales in the world's biggest auto market, according to
Reuters calculations based on official data.
Automakers and industry bodies have said the targets are too
tough, while German policymakers say they fear they are part of
a Chinese strategy to help domestic carmakers overtake global
rivals in the 'green' vehicle sector.
At the meeting in Berlin, German carmaker Daimler
signed an agreement with its Chinese joint venture partner BAIC
Motor Corporation to upgrade the Mercedes-Benz factory
in Beijing to make electric cars.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Adrian Croft)