Merkel to discuss bubble risks, investment conditions with China

BERLIN, June 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the risk of bubbles from high debt levels as well as reciprocity in the area of company investments when she travels to Beijing this weekend for talks with Chinese leaders, a senior German official said on Friday.

"We want a level playing field," said the official during a formal briefing of reporters in Berlin before the trip.

The official also said that overcapacities in Chinese industry, particularly the steel sector, would be a theme and that this problem was linked to China's bid to be recognised as a market economy. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)