INSIGHT-Bullish China shops in industrial Germany

FRANKFURT, April 3 German businessman Norbert
Scheuch was bowled over by his red-carpet treatment on a visit
to China late last year and by how fast the country's largest
construction firm sealed the deal to buy his company.
The head of Sany Heavy Industry, which is
controlled by China's richest man, Liang Wengen, personally gave
Scheuch a tour of their plant and then had a top manager drive
him to the airport and wait with him for his flight home.
"Nobody would ever do that in Europe," said Scheuch, CEO of
concrete pump maker Putzmeister.
"The Chinese made it very clear from the beginning they
wanted the company immediately," he added.
Barely a month later, Sany's top negotiator Xiang Wenbo was
in the offices of law firm Shearman Sterling in Frankfurt at 3
am to sign the deal to buy Putzmeister for 360 million euros
($472 million) after a nine-hour session with the notary.
The purchase, which gives Sany a technological edge over its
rivals, illustrates how Chinese investors are becoming more
savvy about foreign takeovers, not just to gain access to raw
materials or patents but as an engine for growth.
By keeping the German management in place after its
acquisition and announcing that Putzmeister would become its new
international distribution hub outside China for concrete
machinery, Sany also defied the clichés about Chinese practices
and assuaged local anxiety among employees.
"I had to promise (the Chinese) solemnly that our management
would stay on board," Scheuch said.
Germany, Europe's largest economy and home to many small and
medium-sized companies famed for their technological know-how
and exporting prowess, is especially attractive for cash-rich
Chinese businesses looking to build a global profile.
Some German and other European companies also look cheap to
Chinese buyers after the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
DEALS IN PIPELINE
"We are expecting a wave of Chinese-German transactions.
There are some very big deals in the pipeline right now;
negotiations are ongoing," said Yi Sun, China expert from
accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Chinese bidders are currently involved in up to 20 M&A
transactions in Germany, including some with a volume of more
than a billion euros, investment bankers say. That is more than
in any other European country and marks an increase from 15 last
year and just six in 2008.
Last year, 158 Chinese firms launched investment projects in
Germany, against 110 from the United States, 91 from Switzerland
and 53 from France, said Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), an
agency that promotes Germany as a place to do business.
"China is the most important investor in Germany," said GTAI
head Michael Pfeiffer.
Including purchases of shares, loans and other securities,
China contributed 15.5 billion euros of a total 93 billion in
net capital investment in Germany in 2010, according to
Bundesbank statistics.
In the last few months, for example, Chinese car parts maker
Hebei Lingyun agreed to buy German peer Kiekert. And
China's XCMG is currently finalising talks on investing in
German concrete pump maker Schwing, sources close to the
transaction told Reuters.
"Five to seven years ago, we never saw any Chinese bidders.
Now they are there all the time, and they behave highly
professionally, are well prepared, get things lined up in time,"
said the head of a large German private equity group who
experiences Chinese bidders as increasingly competitive rivals.
"They are spoiling prices."
UP THE VALUE CHAIN
Putzmeister, whose concrete pumps helped build the world's
tallest building in Dubai and the Panama canal, lacked the means
for a big international expansion.
Its 79-year-old founder, Karl Schlecht, was talked into
considering more than one bidder when a European rival
approached him in October 2011.
The four Western-based groups attracted by investment bank
Morgan Stanley dropped out quickly, leaving the field to Sany
and four other Chinese bidders, each of which Putzmeister CEO
Scheuch visited during his roadshow before Christmas.
"The Chinese immediately leapt into action. Their drive to
expand was very clear," Scheuch said.
China has a five-year development plan that puts emphasis on
industries such as high-end manufacturing equipment, information
technology, alternative energy, biotechnology, advanced
materials and environment-friendly technologies.
The world's most populous nation has said it will invest up
to $1.7 trillion in these sectors over the period using both
state and private money and a host of incentives, from cheap
land to tax perks and credit from state-owned banks.
The European debt crisis has opened a door. The market value
of the euro zone's 50 biggest companies fell 17
percent in 2011, a drop of 380 billion euros, though they have
recovered about 8 percent this year.
"This is the opportunity that occurs only once in a thousand
years," Zheng Xinli, an influential Chinese government adviser,
was recently quoted by a Hong Kong newspaper as saying.
China's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) hit $68
billion in 2010 after more than doubling in 2008 to $52 billion
from $23 billion in 2007, according to Karl Sauvant, from the
Vale Columbia Center on Sustainable International Investment at
Columbia University and an expert on global FDI.
Sauvant's institute estimates China will strike $1-2
trillion in FDI deals over the coming decade, adding to its
existing portfolio of over $300 billion.
THE HUMAN FACTOR
In their hunt for overseas assets Chinese firms are
increasingly targeting research and development capacity, well
known brands and established distribution networks.
"Brands are important, as Chinese brands so far hardly play
any role worldwide", said Dirk Notheis from investment bank
Morgan Stanley, which organised the Putzmeister deal.
"Additionally, Chinese investors are interested in know-how."
And as the Putzmeister deal shows, the Chinese are not just
out to make copycat products or ship machinery back home.
"Chinese companies have learned that in terms of technology,
people are more important than blueprints," said Moritz Schenck
of accountants KPMG, who specialises in Chinese-German deals.
"Developers of the machine-building or automotive industries
are typically based in (the rural German states of) Swabia or
Bavaria and cannot be displaced to China easily," he said.
The day after signing the Putzmeister deal, 700 employees
protested outside the group's base near Stuttgart over feared
job cuts and a transfer of decision-making overseas.
At the time, Sieghard Bender from the local unit of German
trade union IG Metall, complained that "they sold us down the
river overnight". By March he had changed his tune.
"Things calmed down after it became clear that the
Putzmeister CEO will sit on Sany's board and be our voice in
China," he said.
Yi Sun, China expert at Ernst & Young, said she had seen a
significant shift in attitude towards Chinese groups since 2006
when she advised a Chinese bidder for a German acquisition.
"At the time, the owner of the German company didn't even
want to show his production site to the Chinese investor,
fearing industrial espionage," Sun said.
"WELCOME TO GERMANY"
Economists say the changing approach of Chinese investors is
part of the country's integration into the global economy.
"We are likely to see a development similar to that of
Japan," said Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer.
It will also foster broader change in China, Kraemer said,
as Beijing would recognise that it can only keep money and
talent in the country if it respects civil and property rights.
Visiting China in February, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's enthusiasm for Chinese investment was palpable.
"Chinese companies are very welcome in Germany," she told
Premier Wen Jiabao and top executives from the two countries.
While previous meetings might have been dominated by calls
for China to open its markets to German products, this time a
power shift was evident.
One Chinese investor asked Merkel during her trip why he
should invest in Germany's biggest port Hamburg, given
long-running debates over whether to allow it to serve large
vessels. He added that rival Rotterdam did not suffer such
restrictions.
Bilateral trade is booming. It jumped nearly 40 percent in
2010 alone to 130 billion euros. Germany accounted for about a
third of China's total trade with the 27-nation EU.
German laws impose few barriers to Chinese investment,
though government can block deals on national security grounds.
Sany manager Xiang Wenbo contrasted Germany's openness with
the distrust he said existed in the United States.
"The Americans always fear that if they sell high-tech to
China, we will build planes, tanks and guns to attack them."
HURDLES
While executives and bankers say Chinese investors have
become more adept at M&A transactions, some issues recur.
"Chinese buyers take a long time," said Alberto Forchielli,
Managing Partner of Mandarin Capital Partners, the largest
Chinese-European private equity fund.
When Chinese state-owned Citic was in talks to buy German
automotive supplier KSM Castings, a few extra weeks had to be
granted to allow for the Chinese to get official approvals.
In one of the biggest industrial takeovers by a Chinese
group in Europe - the $2 billion sale of Norwegian silicon
producer Elkem to China National BlueStar last year - Chinese
due diligence took 18 months.
"I have one Chinese client who has been in talks with a
German target company since 2009," Ernst & Young's Sun said.
Language barriers, however, are becoming less of a problem,
as Chinese companies employ a growing number of English-speaking
managers.
That lesson hasn't been lost on Putzmeister's Scheuch.
"I am studying Chinese intensively at the moment," he said,
as he hopes to influence decision-making at the Sany base in
Changsha. "For that, you have to be able to do a little small
talk in Chinese."