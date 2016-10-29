German minister ups rhetoric against takeovers ahead of China trip

* Says Europe won't accept "foul play" of trade partners
* Gabriel says China on "shopping tour" with list of targets
* Chinese investments in German firms have jumped this year
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Oct 29 China is strategically buying up
key technologies in Germany while protecting its own companies
against foreign takeovers with "discriminatory requirements",
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel was quoted as saying on
Saturday.
Gabriel, also vice chancellor and leader of Germany's Social
Democrats, heads to China next week after having ratcheted up
tensions with Beijing by putting the brakes on the latest
Chinese takeovers of German technology companies.
In a guest column for Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Gabriel
urged the European Union to ensure a level playing field and
adopt a tougher approach with China.
"Nobody can expect Europe to accept such foul play of trade
partners," Gabriel wrote, adding that Germany was one of the
most open economies for foreign direct investments.
In China, on the contrary, foreign direct investments by
European companies are being hampered and takeovers are only
approved under discriminatory requirements, he said.
"But China itself is going on a shopping tour here with a
long list of interesting companies - with the clear intention of
acquiring strategically important key technologies."
Under German law, the government can block takeovers only if
they jeopardise energy security, defence or financial stability.
Gabriel is pushing for a Europe-wide safeguard clause which
could stop foreign takeovers of firms whose technology is deemed
strategic for the future economic success of the region.
Despite her deputy's tough words, Chancellor Angela Merkel
views China as a strategically important partner, not only to do
business with but also in foreign policy.
It remains one of Germany's most important trading partners
and 60 business executives will join Gabriel on his five-day
trip. Germany automakers in particular have benefited from
China's rapid economic expansion.
This year to date, Chinese investors have racked up 47 deals
to buy German targets with a total volume of 10.3 billion euros
($11.3 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data, compared
with 29 deals worth just 263 million euros in the whole of 2015.
Deputy Economy Minister Michael Machnig told the Financial
Times that Berlin was worried about takeovers that seemed to be
driven by the Chinese government or were about gaining access to
German technology.
"We need to have the powers to really investigate deals when
it is clear that they are driven by industrial policy or to
enable technology transfers," he told the FT in an interview.
"When necessary, in exceptional cases, maybe even to say we're
not going to allow (them)."
Gabriel's visit comes a week after his ministry withdrew
approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy chip
equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns.
The government is also scrutinising the sale of Osram's
general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a
consortium of Chinese buyers.
Gabriel has struck increasingly protectionist tones since
Chinese home appliance maker Midea made overtures
back in May for robot-maker Kuka - a national champion
in Germany's push to hook up machinery to the internet that it
went on to buy.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alison Williams)