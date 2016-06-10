Merkel to press China on business conditions amid takeover wave

* German chancellor makes ninth trip to China since 2005
* Trip comes amid debate over Chinese acquisitions in Europe
* Germans concerned about NGO crackdown
By Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, June 10 After a golden decade for
economic ties between Germany and China, concerns are growing in
Berlin over barriers to foreign firms in China, Beijing's more
muscular foreign policy and its increased authoritarianism at
home.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel heads to Beijing on Saturday
for the ninth time since taking office amid growing pressure
from industry and rights groups to confront the Chinese more
forcefully.
The trip comes as she faces criticism at home for failing to
speak out more strongly about rights violations in Turkey. It
also comes in the midst of a furious debate over Chinese
takeovers in Europe, with some politicians calling for tougher
restrictions following a recent offer by home appliance maker
Midea for German robotics firm Kuka.
"We have a proliferation and intensification of hidden and
open conflicts in the German-Chinese relationship," said
Sebastian Heilmann, head of the MERICS think tank in Berlin.
"We won't be able to avoid tough conflicts with China in the
next months and years. This will be a difficult trip."
Merkel will be travelling to China with six of her ministers
and a large industry delegation that is expected to include the
CEOs of blue-chips like Volkswagen, BMW,
Siemens, ThyssenKrupp, Lufthansa
and Airbus.
She will dine with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday and
President Xi Jinping on Monday. In between, she and Li will
attend a meeting with business leaders at which German firms are
expected to openly voice their frustrations with conditions in
the Chinese market. On Tuesday, Merkel is due to travel to the
northern "rust belt" city of Shenyang to visit a BMW plant.
More than any other European country, Germany has benefitted
from the rapid expansion of the Chinese economy over the past
decade.
Between 2005 and 2014, German exports to China more than
tripled to 74 billion euros. And German companies, notably the
big carmakers, benefitted from a surge in Chinese demand that
offset weakness in their home European market.
In 2015, however, exports to China declined year-on-year for
the first time in nearly two decades. And attention has shifted
away from trade to the difficult conditions for German firms
operating in a Chinese economy where growth has slowed.
"FRESH WAVE OF PESSIMISM"
At a briefing in Berlin on Friday, Merkel's top advisers
expressed concerns about a wide range of developments in China,
from a new security law that would place restrictions on
non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to Beijing's actions in
the South China Sea.
Topping the list, however, was the situation for German
firms. At a time when Chinese companies are on an acquisition
spree across Europe, foreign firms are limited to 50 percent
stakes in joint ventures with their Chinese counterparts.
Chinese leaders heard the same message from U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew this week. He said in Beijing that foreign
businesses were beginning to question whether they were welcome
in China.
"We want a level playing field, the same conditions for both
sides," one senior Merkel adviser, who requested anonymity, told
reporters, adding that Beijing's drive to be recognised this
year by the European Commission as an economy controlled by the
market, rather than the state, faced obstacles.
Markus Kerber, managing director of the BDI Federation of
German Industries, told Reuters: "We have a difficult situation
in China. We're in a transition phase."
The mood was summed up in the European Chamber of Commerce's
annual business confidence survey released this week.
It spoke of a "fresh wave of pessimism" about an
"increasingly hostile" business environment that was tilted in
favour of domestic firms.
China has repeatedly pledged to increase market access for
foreign firms and carry out market reforms in its effort to
revamp its slowing economy. But foreign critics accuse it of not
following through on its reform agenda and introducing new
regulations that are restricting market access even further.
For example, Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan calls for a
progressive increase in domestic components used in priority
sectors such as advanced information technology and robotics to
70 percent by 2025 from a target of 40 percent by 2020.
The European Chamber's survey showed that less than a quarter
of its members were convinced by China's pledged reform drive
and that fewer than half currently planned to expand operations
in the world's second-largest economy.
