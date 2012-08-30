China, Germany plan to settle more trade in yuan, euros

BRIEF-FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Aug 30 Germany and China plan to conduct an increasing amount of their trade in euros and yuan, the two nations said in a joint statement after talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing on Thursday.
"Both sides intend to support financial institutions and companies of both countries in the use of the renminbi and euro in bilateral trade and investments," said the text of the statement.
It also said that both parties welcomed investments in China's interbank bond market by German banks and supported the settlement of business in the yuan by German and Chinese banks and the issuance of yuan-denominated financial products in Germany.
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 1 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr al-Garhy will propose a stamp duty on stock market transactions on buyers and sellers starting at 1.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.0774) per 1,000 to the government next week, he told Reuters on Wednesday.
DETROIT, March 1 February U.S. auto sales, an indicator of consumer spending, fell slightly even as automakers stepped up discounting to sustain sales, major manufacturers reported on Wednesday.