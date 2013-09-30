版本:
Merkel to explore coalition options with Greens as well as SPD

BERLIN, Sept 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel will propose holding exploratory talks about a possible governing coalition with the Greens as well as a meeting already scheduled with the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD), a senior party official said on Monday.

Hermann Groehe, general secretary of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), told reporters the chancellor would contact the environmentalist Greens party - the smallest in the Bundestag since the Sept. 22 election - on Monday or Tuesday.

The talks could take place next week, Groehe added.

Merkel is searching for a new coalition partner, having fallen just short of an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament, but faces difficult and protracted negotiations with a cautious opposition.

First exploratory talks with the centre-left SPD will take place on Friday at 1100 GMT.
