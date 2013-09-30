Merkel to explore coalition options with Greens as well as SPD

BERLIN, Sept 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will propose holding exploratory talks about a possible
governing coalition with the Greens as well as a meeting already
scheduled with the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD), a
senior party official said on Monday.
Hermann Groehe, general secretary of Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU), told reporters the chancellor would contact the
environmentalist Greens party - the smallest in the Bundestag
since the Sept. 22 election - on Monday or Tuesday.
The talks could take place next week, Groehe added.
Merkel is searching for a new coalition partner, having
fallen just short of an absolute majority in the lower house of
parliament, but faces difficult and protracted negotiations with
a cautious opposition.
First exploratory talks with the centre-left SPD will take
place on Friday at 1100 GMT.