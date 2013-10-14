REFILE-Merkel starts crucial week of talks on new German government

* German conservatives meet SPD leaders on Monday
* Merkel's party likely to decide this week on coalition
partner
* Second round of talks with Greens set for Tuesday
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Oct 14 Chancellor Angela Merkel is
likely to pick a new coalition partner this week before moving
on to detailed negotiations that could produce a new German
government within about two months.
While the rest of Europe is waiting for clarity in its
pivotal economy, Merkel has moved slowly since the Sept. 22
election towards making a deal with her two potential partners.
She meets the Social Democrats on Monday (1400 GMT) and the
Greens on Tuesday.
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian
sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), emerged as the
dominant force from the election but, with 311 of the 631 seats
in the Bundestag (lower house), they lack a majority.
She had a first round of preliminary talks last week with
the SPD, the largest opposition party with 193 seats, and the
Greens, the smallest with 63 seats. No decisions were reached
and neither party showed much desire to join her after her last
partners, the Free Democrats, failed to win enough votes to
remain in parliament.
The battered SPD is seen as Merkel's most likely ally, in a
revival of the right-left 'grand coalition' that ruled from
2005-09. But Germany's oldest party is split on whether to join
Merkel again after seeing its support crumble as her junior
partner before.
"Monday's talks will be of decisive importance to answer the
question of whether there is a stable foundation for full
coalition negotiations," said SPD deputy leader Andrea Nahles.
The possibility that talks could take months worries
Germany's European partners, who fear the negotiations could
delay decisions on measures to fight the euro zone crisis - such
as a plan for banking union.
Merkel has kept the option of a coalition with the Greens
alive, despite resistance from the CSU. Tensions are high
between the CSU and the Greens, a left-leaning party with roots
in the 1970s peace and anti-nuclear movements.
Although the CDU/CSU-Greens coalition is considered less
likely, Merkel, a former environment minister, has nurtured the
idea for years and promoted conservative lawmakers open to a
newfangled alliance with the old political enemy.
She may need the Greens if the SPD baulks. SPD leaders have
promised the party's 472,000 grassroots members, many opposed to
another coalition with Merkel, the chance to vote on any
government agreement - an unprecedented and risky plan that
could backfire.
The SPD wants a national minimum wage in Germany, where
there is currently none, and higher income taxes on the rich,
demands that the CDU/CSU reject. The SPD said on Sunday that
there would be no deal without a minimum wage.
The CDU/CSU would get more ministries and more of its policy
aims into a coalition with the smaller Greens party, which
shared power with the SPD from 1998 to 2005, than with the SPD.
By keeping the option of a coalition with the Greens open,
Merkel hopes to have strengthened her hand in talks with the
SPD.
"I didn't have the feeling that Merkel was only talking to
us for strategic reasons," Greens parliamentary leader Katrin
Goering-Eckardt told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "We'll talk at
length with her again on Tuesday."