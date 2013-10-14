UPDATE 1-Merkel and left pencil in third round of talks on coalition

By Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin
BERLIN Oct 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) said early on
Tuesday they were likely to hold a third round of talks later
this week to explore the possibility of forming a coalition
government.
After eight hours of discussions, Hermann Groehe,
second-in-command of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said
they had "protectively" agreed to meet again on Thursday to
discuss reviving the 2005-2009 'grand coalition' with the SPD.
"It is conceivable that we will meet again for more talks on
Thursday at midday," Groehe told reporters in the early hours of
Tuesday, exercising caution because of talks with the smaller
Greens party scheduled for later in the day.
Merkel needs to find a partner for her third term after she
won September's election but fell short of an absolute majority.
Polls suggest the German public would like her to enter
full-blown negotiations with the SPD rather than the Greens.
Formally, a final decision on whether Germany's two biggest
political forces will meet again later this week depends on the
outcome of discussions with the environmentalists, who are now
the smallest party in the Bundestag lower house.
"They (the conservatives) have further exploratory talks
with the Greens tomorrow and then we'll see what the situation
is," said the SPD's Andrea Nahles. "We then envisage - though it
is only one option - an appointment on Thursday for possible
further discussions."
But the CDU and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian
Social Union (CSU), made it clear they were edging closer to a
preliminary deal with the SPD to sit down for more detailed
coalition negotiations. These are likely to drag on for weeks.
The SPD went into the talks ready to dig their heels in on
the question of introducing of a minimum wage across Germany.
"We identified similarities in some areas but differences in
other areas such as a minimum wage and tax rises," said Nahles.
But the CSU's Alexander Dobrindt, standing beside Groehe,
said both sides appeared willing to talk, adding: "We are
further along the path where the SPD must come to meet us."
EUROPE WAITING
The SPD's demand of a minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour
across all sectors could be difficult for Merkel to sell to her
supporters in the business world. She prefers a minimum wage by
sector set by unions and employers, rather than by politicians.
But the SPD, who came a distant second to the conservatives
on Sept. 22, are determined to exact a high price for entering
their second alliance with Merkel in less than a decade. The
last 'grand coalition' cost the SPD millions of votes.
A compromise seems possible on SPD demands for tax hikes on
the rich but the party will need further concessions to convince
sceptical members to partner with Merkel again. About 200 SPD
officials will decide on Oct. 20 whether to keep talking to her.
Merkel's conservatives emerged as the dominant force from
the election but, with 311 of the 631 seats in the Bundestag,
they lack a majority. Neither the SPD, who have 193 seats, nor
the Greens, with 63 seats, seem desperate to join Merkel, whose
last partners, the Free Democrats, failed to win any seats.
The prospect of months of coalition talks worries Germany's
European partners, who fear delays to crucial decisions for
fighting the euro zone crisis, such as a plan for banking union.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said this weekend
Merkel should have a government in place by mid-November, but
Nahles said this timetable would be "a challenge".
Merkel is keeping alive the option of the Greens despite
resistance from CSU, which mocks the party born from the 1970s
peacenik movement for its proposal that Germans observe a
meat-free "Veggie Day" once a week.
An alliance with the Greens was made theoretically possible
by Merkel's decision in 2011 to accelerate Germany's exit from
nuclear power. Such a partnership could however have trouble
pushing legislation through the Bundesrat upper house.
The SPD has promised all 472,000 party members a vote on a
final coalition deal, introducing further uncertainty into the
political outlook for Europe's largest economy.