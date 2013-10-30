Merkel, SPD agree in coalition talks to push for transaction tax

BERLIN Oct 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed in a second
round of coalition talks on Wednesday to push for a financial
transactions tax in Europe if they manage to form a new
government.
"We agreed to push ahead with the financial transactions
tax," said SPD negotiator Martin Schulz, president of the
European Parliament, after a meeting of the main group of 77
negotiators from Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian
Christian Social Union allies and the SPD.
The two sides began formal talks last week aimed at having a
new "grand coalition" government in place by Christmas, with 16
working groups drawing up policy compromises on a wide range of
issues, including Europe.
Plans for 11 European Union states to tax banks about 35
billion euros a year - partly in return for getting assistance
from taxpayers during the financial crisis - face stiff
opposition from other EU states, especially Britain.
"It's quite clear that there are very different views even
among the 11 states who want to introduce it, but nevertheless
we agreed today that both parties want to have this tax
introduced on a European level," Schulz told reporters.
EU lawyers say the plan is illegal because it exceeds member
states' jurisdiction for taxation, could hurt non-participating
EU countries and would be an obstacle to the free movement of
capital and services in the single market.
Banks have lobbied furiously against the plan, which could
be scaled back by lowering the standard tax rate on transactions
from 0.1 percent in the original blueprint drafted by Brussels
and by introducing it more gradually.
But Berlin, one of the main backers of the FTT, remains
determined to introduce the tax swiftly.