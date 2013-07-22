Sale of Germany's Commerzbank stake not foreseeable - govt

BERLIN, July 22 Germany's government does not
plan to sell its 17-percent stake in the country's
second-biggest lender Commerzbank in the foreseeable
future and is not currently speaking to investors about it, a
finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"When the remaining stake of the Soffin in Commerzbank will
be sold is currently not foreseeable. You can certainly
interpret 'not foreseeable' to mean that we are currently not
speaking to investors," said ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
In the latest rumours about an imminent sale of the stake, a
magazine reported on Saturday that the country's bank bailout
fund Soffin expected Berlin to sell its stake in the coming
months.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)