German ESM ruling important step for stable euro-Austria

VIENNA, Sept 12 Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann hailed a German constitutional court ruling on Wednesday allowing ratification of the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund as "an important step for the stability of the euro and essential for the future of Europe".

