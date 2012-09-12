版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 18:12 BJT

France says Germany court ruling to help stabilise euro

PARIS, Sept 12 France welcomed a decision by Germany's Constitutional Court on Thursday which gave the green light to the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact, saying it would allow progress toward stabilising the euro zone.

"This decision allows us to take the next step towards stabilising the euro zone via the possibility of ESM intervention and that is very good news as far as we are concerned," European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after a cabinet meeting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐