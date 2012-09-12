France says Germany court ruling to help stabilise euro

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
PARIS, Sept 12 France welcomed a decision by Germany's Constitutional Court on Thursday which gave the green light to the euro zone's new rescue fund and budget pact, saying it would allow progress toward stabilising the euro zone.
"This decision allows us to take the next step towards stabilising the euro zone via the possibility of ESM intervention and that is very good news as far as we are concerned," European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after a cabinet meeting.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate