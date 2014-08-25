Mitsubishi Heavy cruise ship exit may return Aida to Germany-Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Aug 25 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
is planning to exit the cruise ship-making business,
German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing several ship
owners.
That means Germany's Meyer-Werft stands a good chance of
winning back Carnival's Aida Cruises as a customer, the
paper reported.
Mitsubishi Heavy took a hit to its results for the 2013/14
fiscal year after delays in the construction of two big cruise
ships for Aida led to unexpectedly high costs.
Handelsblatt cited several unnamed shipping companies as
saying Mitsubishi Heavy planned to stop building cruise ships.
"Mitsubishi Heavy has not decided on anything at the
moment," a spokesman for Mitsubishi Heavy said the company had
not decided , adding the group was doing its best to hand over
Aida's two ships, delivery of which is due in 2015 and 2016.
A spokesman for Meyer-Werft, which just bought a 70 percent
stake in a shipyard in Finland, said the group was open to joint
projects. Meyer-Werft has already built seven ships for Aida.
Aida Cruises declined to comment, saying the article in
Handelsblatt was "speculation".
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz in Hamburg and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo, editing by Louise
Heavens)