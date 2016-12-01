UPDATE 1-Worldwide cyber-crime network hit in coordinated raids

* Specialists from 41 countries involved in investigations
* Raids took place in 10 countries on Wednesday
* Suspected leaders of criminal network arrested
BERLIN, Dec 1 One of the world's biggest
networks of hijacked computers, which is suspected of being used
to attack online banking customers, has been taken down
following police swoops in 10 countries, German police said on
Thursday.
In an internationally coordinated campaign, authorities
carried out the raids on Wednesday, seized servers and website
domains and arrested suspected leaders of a criminal
organisation, said police and prosecutors in northern Germany.
Officials said they had seized 39 servers and several
hundred thousand domains, depriving criminals of control of more
than 50,000 computers in Germany alone. These hijacked computers
were used to form a "botnet" to knock out other websites.
Two people who are believed to have been the administrators
of the botnet infrastructure known as "AVALANCHE" were arrested
in Ukraine, investigators said. Another person was arrested in
Berlin, officials added.
The strike came in the same week that hackers tried to
create the world's biggest botnet, or an army of zombie
computers, by infecting the routers of 900,000 Deutsche Telekom
with malicious software.
The attack failed but froze the routers, causing outages in
homes, businesses and government offices across Germany on
Sunday and Monday, Deutsche Telekom executives said.
Police said criminals had used the "AVALANCHE" botnet
targeted in Wednesday's international raids since 2009 to send
phishing and spam emails. More than a million emails were sent
per week with malicious attachments or links.
When users opened the attachment or clicked on the link,
their infected computers became part of the botnet.
Investigators said the suspects had operated the
commandeered network and made it available to other criminal
groups, who had used it to send spam and phishing mails, defraud
online banking user and to spread ransomware, a form of online
extortion scheme.
Officials estimated worldwide damages at upward of several
hundred million euros.
Authorities have identified 16 suspected leaders of the
organisation from 10 different countries.
A court in Verden, northern Germany, has issued arrest
warrants for seven people on suspicion of forming a criminal
organisation, commercial computer fraud and other criminal
offences.
The raids came after more than four years of intensive
investigation by specialists in 41 countries.
