German air force may buy more aircraft as well as A400M - sources

BERLIN, March 16 Germany's air force is considering buying more aircraft in addition to Airbus A400M military transport planes, one parliamentary and one military source said on Wednesday.

In its deliberations, which the military source said are not linked to problems with the Airbus A400M, the air force could buy about 10 additional planes.

The parliamentary source said purchases of something like Lockheed's C-130 Hercules might be envisaged and that the A400 was, according to the air force, too wide and heavy to land on some runways. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)