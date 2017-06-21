UPDATE 2-Germany delays decision on Israeli drones, approves warships

(Adds Defence Minister comment)
BERLIN, June 21 The German parliament's budget
committee on Wednesday postponed a decision on a 1-billion-euro
($1.11 billion) funding package for the military, including a
deal to lease Israeli-made armed drones, sources told Reuters.
The committee nonetheless approved 11 billion euros of
purchases for the armed forces, including five corvette warships
for two billion euros.
The Defence Ministry had warned against delays, saying the
purchases were urgently needed to modernise an army weakened by
years of spending cuts.
Christine Lambrecht, a lawmaker from the centre-left Social
Democratic Party (SPD), had earlier said that the budget
committee would delay a decision on the whole funding package as
her party needed more time for consultations.
Defence minister Ursula von der Leyen is eager to get the
requests approved before a Sept. 24 general election as delays
could further hobble a military trying to rebuild after years of
post-Cold War cuts and prepare for added responsibilities.
The SPD are junior coalition partners of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's CDU and their Bavaria-based sister party, the Christian
Social Union (CSU).
After the postponement, Von der Leyen told ARD television
that the procurement of the Israeli drones, favoured by the
military because they are compatible with models they already
own, was still under discussion.
Some SPD lawmakers have reservations about leasing Heron TP
drones from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) which can be armed
and used to protect soldiers serving in Afghanistan and Mali.
The higher court in Duesseldorf in May dismissed a legal
challenge by U.S. weapons maker General Atomics to Germany's
plans to lease the drones from rival IAI. But the court this
month said it had put the deal on hold again as it considers a
complaint by General Atomics against its decision.
Some SPD lawmakers want the budget committee to delay a
decision on the deal until a final court decision.
Germany already has three earlier versions of the Heron
reconnaissance drone which are deployed in Afghanistan. They are
maintained by Airbus and cannot be armed.
Germany is supposed to be taking on added responsibilities
within NATO and the European Union. The army is also facing a
probe into right-wing radicalism in its ranks.
