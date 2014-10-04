German defence minister wants to revive Euro Hawk-media report

BERLIN Oct 4 German Defence Minister Ursula von
der Leyen wants to revive the high-altitude reconnaissance drone
Euro Hawk after the government backed away from plans to buy
some last year, a German newspaper said on Saturday.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) said it had
learnt from the defence ministry that it wanted "to get the Euro
Hawk drone out of the garage" to be able to test a
reconnaissance system for it.
In an advance copy of a report due to be published on
Sunday, the newspaper said that was the result of a defence
assessment due to be handed to the ministry on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the defence ministry told Reuters she
could not comment on such reports but added that the ministry
would on Monday receive the assessment it had commissioned and
then evaluate it.
Germany backed away last year from its 1.2 billion euro plan
to buy four more Euro Hawk drones, which U.S. defence company
Northrop Grumman Corp developed with Europe's Airbus based on
the Global Hawk design.
Back then Germany said meeting the standards required to win
aviation approval would cost 500 million to 600 million euros.
But Northrop remains in long-running talks with the country
about the stalled purchase.
FAS said the German armed forces had in recent months tested
whether the reconnaissance system could be used on other
platforms but had found that they could not be.
It said if tests with the Euro Hawk prototypes proved
successful, a carrier would need to be purchased and a new
version of the Global Hawk was probably the only system that
would be considered. The Euro Hawk is based on the Global Hawk.
German news magazine Spiegel also said the Euro Hawk was
under discussion again after consulting firm KPMG recommended in
a report due to be presented this week remedying gaps in
reconnaissance technology equipment in the armed forces with an
'unmanned' aircraft as a carrier.
The magazine cited experts as saying the only possible
solution for this in the foreseeable future was the 'Triton'
drone which is developed by Northrop and is the successor to the
Global Hawk.
