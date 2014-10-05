Germany can play its part in foreign missions despite equipment problems - defence minister

| BERLIN
BERLIN Oct 5 German Defence Minister Ursula von
der Leyen said on Sunday that Germany could still play a strong
role in foreign military missions despite reports of problems in
defence equipment and procurement.
Von der Leyen has acknowledged in recent weeks that some of
Germany's military hardware is in such disrepair that it is
unable to meet its NATO commitments.
At the weekend, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said an
independent report to be handed to the Defence Ministry on
Monday had identified about 140 risks and problems related to
Germany's national and international defence projects.
Speaking on German television, von der Leyen said Germany
was "going to have some work to do" to rectify equipment
problems caused by the mistakes of the armed forces and their
suppliers.
But she insisted that Germany's troops could still take part
in foreign missions.
"We've invested a lot in the armed forces' deployment
capability in recent years, so it's important to me that we
don't now throw the baby out with the bath water," she said.
"Nonetheless, that must not lead us to close our eyes to the
work we have to do on basic operations."
Over the weekend there were suggestions that Berlin was
considering joining any international military mission that was
set up to monitor the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, and was also
thinking about broadening its operations in Iraq to set up a
military training centre and train Iraqi forces, in cooperation
with other countries.
Von der Leyen said it was important not to start panicking,
and denied that she was overstretching the armed forces.
She confirmed that consideration was being given to reviving
Euro Hawk, a controversial high-altitude reconnaissance drone
project that her predecessor stopped for cost reasons, saying
Germany still needed this technology.
The weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said it
had learnt from the Defence Ministry that it wanted "to get the
Euro Hawk drone out of the garage" to be able to test a
reconnaissance system for it.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)