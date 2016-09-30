Deutsche Bank CDS jump 21 basis points after stability concerns

LONDON, Sept 30 The cost of insuring Deutsche
Bank's debt against default jumped by 21 basis points
on Friday after fresh reports over its stability rattled
investors and sent shares to new all-time lows.
According to data provider Markit, credit default swaps
on Deutsche Bank's five-year senior debt rose to
255 basis points from Thursday's close of 234 basis points, yet
still shy of the 7-month high of 260 bps hit on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank assets have come under pressure again
following a Bloomberg report that a number of hedge funds
clearing derivatives trades with Deutsche had withdrawn some
excess cash and adjusted positions, a sign of counterparties
being wary of doing business with Germany's largest lender.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)