EU finance ministers did not discuss Deutsche Bank -Slovakia's Kazimir

PRAGUE Oct 11 A meeting of European Union finance ministers did not discuss the situation regarding Germany's Deutsche Bank, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank shares have come under pressure this week after Chief Executive John Cryan failed to secure a speedy deal with the U.S. Department of Justice at the weekend over mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)

