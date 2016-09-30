版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:55 BJT

Deutsche Bank must survive without state aid - Eurogroup

AMSTERDAM, Sept 30 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that Deutsche Bank must survive "on its own", without assistance from the German state.

Dijsselbloem's spokesman Michel Reijns confirmed the remarks made to reporters on Friday outside the weekly Dutch Cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐