公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 23:54 BJT

German FinMin declines comment on report Deutsche near U.S. settlement

BERLIN, Sept 30 Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on Friday on a report that Deutsche Bank was close to a $5.4 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged misselling of mortgage-backed securities.

"We have no comment on this," Finance Ministry spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Agence France Presse reported that Deutsche Bank was near a $5.4 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. News last week that the U.S. government would levy a fine as high as $14 billion sent Deutsche's share price plummeting to record lows.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley)

