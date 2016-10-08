German banks' group wants uncertainties in sector settled soon

WASHINGTON Oct 8 The sooner uncertainties in
Germany's banking sector can be settled the better, the head of
the BdB banking association, Michael Kemmer, said on Saturday.
Deutsche has been engulfed in crisis since news emerged last
month of a U.S. demand for a $14 billion settlement over the
sale of toxic mortgage bonds. The bank is fighting the fine but
could have to turn to investors for more money if it is imposed
in full.
Kemmer welcomed German politicians' restraint with regard to
Deutsche. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has declined to
comment on whether the German government would be ready to
rescue the bank, Germany's largest lender.
