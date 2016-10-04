Deutsche Bank eyes settlement of $4-5 bln -Platow Brief

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 4 Deutsche Bank is eyeing a settlement of $4-5 billion by end-October with U.S. authorities seeking a fine of up to $14 billion for the misselling of mortgage-backed securities, German markets newsletter Platow Brief said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank is considering scrapping bonuses and raising fresh capital, Platow Brief added, without citing sources.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Shares in the bank rose 1.3 percent in New York.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
