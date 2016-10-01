Deutsche Bank executives heading to U.S. in coming days -FAZ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Deutsche Bank executives are heading to the United States in the coming days to negotiate a settlement over a fine of up to $14 billion for misselling mortgage-backed securities, the Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung reported.
The potential fine, announced two weeks ago, has sent shares in Germany's biggest lender into freefall. On Friday, the stock partially recovered after a media report that the two sides were close to a settlement of $5.4 billion.
The FAZ did not cite any sources for its report.
Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Chief Executive John Cryan's travel plans. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.