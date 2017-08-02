FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German carmakers agree to update software in 5.3 mln cars- minister
2017年8月2日 / 下午3点47分 / 1 天内

German carmakers agree to update software in 5.3 mln cars- minister

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German carmakers agreed on Wednesday to update the software in 5.3 million diesel-powered cars to reduce emissions, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters.

He said the carmakers would also self-fund incentives aimed at encouraging consumers to trade in diesel cars that were 10 years old and older for newer models with lower emissions.

Dobrindt and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks both said the German government would do all it could to avoid driving bans for diesel cars in German cities.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

