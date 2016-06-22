Dividend tax scandal: how banks short-changed Germany

* Banks used loophole allowing double ownership of shares
* Cost state billions of euros in tax - industry experts
* Loophole closed in 2012, practice banned
* Finance ministry may have missed earlier chances -
documents
By Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, June 22 German banks exploited a legal
loophole that allowed two parties to claim ownership of the same
shares, the financial watchdog will tell lawmakers this week, in
schemes that could have cost the state billions of euros in tax
over many years.
This double ownership allowed both parties to claim tax
rebates. It has provoked public anger in Germany and is an
embarrassment for the Berlin government, which has campaigned
for years to root out tax evasion around the world.
The loophole was closed in 2012, with the means of claiming
double ownership banned. But an analysis of documents related to
a lawmakers' investigation - seen by Reuters but not publicly
available - suggests the finance ministry may have missed a
chance to end the practice several years earlier, instead
accepting a banking lobby proposal that allowed it to continue.
The finance ministry told Reuters that it had done all it
could to end what it regarded as a criminal practice.
Such schemes centred around "short sales" - the sale of
borrowed shares. A bank would loan out the stock in a way that
made both the bank and the eventual buyer appear briefly to be
simultaneous owners of the shares. This allowed both parties to
receive a dividend tax rebate.
The financial watchdog BaFin estimates "a small double-digit
number" of German banks were involved in such schemes, but has
not named them. Many Germans have been particularly angered that
Commerzbank - bailed out in the financial crash and
still partly state-owned - has said it used the arrangement.
Commerzbank said there had been "some violations" but said
it had not been involved in "systematic participation in such
business".
The debate over the so-called "Cum Ex" trades has gained
fresh momentum following a German regional court ruling in
February that found there was no legal basis for the double
claiming of rebates, even before it was banned in 2012.
Public prosecutors have embarked on more than a dozen
investigations in Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne to pursue banks
for any rebates received through this loophole.
Lawmakers on a special parliamentary committee convened in
February are investigating the practice and whether the
government responded quickly enough to close the loophole.
Industry experts say the practice had been going on for decades
and had cost the state billions of euros.
Officials from the regulator will appear before the
committee on Thursday. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and
three predecessors dating back to 1998 will appear in the coming
months and will likely face questions on who profited from Cum
Ex deals and why the authorities let them continue until 2012.
LOOPHOLE
"Cum Ex" deals were known by state officials to be
problematic more than a decade ago but the finance ministry
accepted a banking industry plan to change the law - a plan
which opened another loophole, documents seen by Reuters show.
The documents, which track the conception in 1997 of the
rule changes, through the drafting process, to a final law
passed in 2007, show the ministry picked up and eventually
implemented the proposal.
A document has been presented to the parliamentary
committee, dated May 21, 1997, from Deutsche Bank's
tax department to industry lobby group, the Federal Association
of German Banks (BdB). In it, Deutsche proposes an extra levy to
make up for any tax shortfall created by such Cum Ex
transactions, but with one significant exception: foreign banks
and clients would not be included.
Deutsche said this week that it had not participated in an
organised Cum Ex market but could not rule out that its clients
had engaged in such transactions.
The Deutsche Bank proposal was taken up by the lobby group.
The German federal finance office wrote to its superiors at
the finance ministry on Oct. 6, 2005, saying: "The legislation
proposed by the Federal Association of German Banks is ... fully
suitable for governing the problematic cases of short-selling".
In 2007, the amendment proposed by the lobbyists became law.
This allowed banks to continue using such trades for another
five years, so long as their clients involved were foreign - for
example a hedge fund in London or Paris.
"The proposal made was specifically aimed at being good for
the banks and bad for the tax authorities," Green party lawmaker
Gerhard Schick has told the committee.
In a letter to clients dated Aug. 29, 2008, and seen by
Reuters, French bank BNP Paribas said it had attended
a meeting at the lobby group to determine who was obliged to pay
the new levy.
"The obligation to withhold tax on short sales only affects
German banks selling securities by order and on behalf of their
clients," the letter read. "Non-German financial institutions
... are not liable to monitor and withhold tax."
BNP declined to comment.
ONE OWNER
Former BdB director Hans-Juergen Krause told the
parliamentary committee that it was not the lobbyists' aim to
find gaps in the law. "We never looked for loopholes," Krause
said.
But at least one official was sceptical of their motives
from the outset. In the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia,
Germany's industrial hub, a civil servant in the regional
finance ministry took aim at the lobbyists' proposal in an
internal report in October 2005.
There could only be one owner of a stock at any one time,
she argued.
"The wish of the (banking) associations to develop a legal
fiction is to be rejected," she wrote in the document, adding
that the new complicated rules proposed would serve to legalise
a practice which was "without a civil law basis".
Her concerns went unheeded as the finance ministry decided
to follow the BdB proposal.
Now German authorities are poring over the validity of that
decision and the wider legality of the Cum Ex schemes.
In a case in February this year, a court in the state of
Hesse - home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt - ruled
there was no legal basis for the double claiming of rebates, as
occurred with the trades.
Banks have already paid hundreds of millions of euros in
back taxes and tens of millions to settle disputes with German
authorities.
For one, Maple Bank GmbH in Frankfurt, the scandal has
proven disastrous. It was plunged into insolvency in February
after tax officials demanded over 300 million euros in
repayments, and is closed for business.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
