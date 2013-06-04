Germany signals it will stick with NATO drone plan

BRUSSELS, June 4 Germany will stick to its
commitment to help fund NATO drones, despite cancelling a plan
to buy its own unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, Defence
Minister Thomas de Maiziere signalled on Tuesday.
"We have signed an agreement and Germany usually sticks to
its agreements," de Maiziere said on the sidelines of a NATO
meeting.
On May 14, Germany withdrew from purchasing Euro Hawk
reconnaissance drones, made by EADS and Northrop
Grumman, due to the cost.
That decision raised questions over whether it would
continue to back a NATO plan to acquire five high-altitude
unmanned Global Hawk planes, also from Northrop Grumman, as part
of NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) project.
"We will now look at the consequences of the Euro Hawk
decision on the AGS," the minister said.
The German parliament's budget committee gave its approval
last year to a 483 million euro ($630 million) contribution to
the NATO drone project.