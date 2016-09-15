German antitrust watchdog raids drugs distributors

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Germany's antitrust regulator raided eight drug wholesale companies, including a subsidiary of U.S. healthcare services provider McKesson Corp, on suspicion of illegal collusion.

A spokesman for Germany's Cartel Office, who confirmed the raids on Thursday, declined to provide the names of the companies targeted.

Germany-based Gehe, a drugs distributor which McKesson controls as part of its 2014 purchase of most of Celesio AG's shares, said in a written statement its offices had been searched and that it was fully cooperating with antitrust authorities, declining to comment further. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)