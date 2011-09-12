Germany denies Merkel spoke to Obama on D.Telekom

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The German government denied
a local newspaper's report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel
had called up U.S. President Barack Obama in a bid to back
Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile
USA to AT&T (T.N).
Handelsblatt, citing company sources, said in a prerelease
of its Tuesday edition that Merkel rang up Obama "shortly
after" Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) announced its plan to sell
its U.S. unit to AT&T (T.N).
"Such a conversation never took place," a spokesman told
Reuters late on Monday .
Deutsche Telekom, in which the German government holds a 32
percent stake, announced the T-Mobile deal on March 20. The
U.S. Justice Department challenged the deal on Aug. 31, citing
competition issues.
On Sept. 9, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA defended it, arguing
in a federal court filing it would "usher in more intense
competition." [ID:nN1E7881NH]
Handelsblatt said Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann wanted
Merkel to speak again to Obama for a second time but this has
not happened yet.
It said the mega deal was being discussed on the highest
political levels down to working groups of both sides. It said
Deutsche Telekom refused comment to the newspaper.
A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom refused comment to
Reuters.
