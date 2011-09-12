Germany denies Merkel spoke to Obama on D.Telekom

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The German government denied a local newspaper's report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had called up U.S. President Barack Obama in a bid to back Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T (T.N).

Handelsblatt, citing company sources, said in a prerelease of its Tuesday edition that Merkel rang up Obama "shortly after" Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) announced its plan to sell its U.S. unit to AT&T (T.N).

"Such a conversation never took place," a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday .

Deutsche Telekom, in which the German government holds a 32 percent stake, announced the T-Mobile deal on March 20. The U.S. Justice Department challenged the deal on Aug. 31, citing competition issues.

On Sept. 9, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA defended it, arguing in a federal court filing it would "usher in more intense competition." [ID:nN1E7881NH]

Handelsblatt said Deutsche Telekom CEO Rene Obermann wanted Merkel to speak again to Obama for a second time but this has not happened yet.

It said the mega deal was being discussed on the highest political levels down to working groups of both sides. It said Deutsche Telekom refused comment to the newspaper.

