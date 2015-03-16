版本:
German finmin spokesman says DuesselHyp is isolated case

BERLIN, March 16 Germany does not expect other banks to face similar problems to property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DuesselHyp), which has run into problems due to its exposure to Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank" Heta.

German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said DuesselHyp was an "isolated case" and welcomed that a "solution in the private economy" had been found for the bank.

Germany's deposit protection fund, run by German banking association BdB, is planning to take over DuesselHyp. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown)
