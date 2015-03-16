German finmin spokesman says DuesselHyp is isolated case

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, March 16 Germany does not expect other banks to face similar problems to property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DuesselHyp), which has run into problems due to its exposure to Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank" Heta.
German finance ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said DuesselHyp was an "isolated case" and welcomed that a "solution in the private economy" had been found for the bank.
Germany's deposit protection fund, run by German banking association BdB, is planning to take over DuesselHyp. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown)
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.