Merkel's euro push leaves east Germany out in the cold

| EISENHUETTENSTADT, Germany
EISENHUETTENSTADT, Germany Dec 3 This fading
industrial city, like many in Angela Merkel's former East German
home, is stony ground for the chancellor's message of European
integration and fertile soil for opponents trying to stop her
winning a third term next September.
More than two decades after unification, income and jobs in
the five eastern states, home to 15 percent of the population,
still lag behind the west and trillions of euros in transfers
have not stemmed an exodus that has left some areas looking like
ghost towns.
"People have too many problems to worry about the euro
crisis," said Michael, a 40-year-old steelworker in the town of
Eisenhuettenstadt, east from Berlin near the Polish border.
Originally called "Stalinstadt", it was built in the 1950s
as an industrial complex and "the first Socialist city in
Germany". The pride of the GDR, it was renamed in 1961 and had
50,000 inhabitants in its heyday.
In a familiar story across east Germany, reunification meant
mass unemployment as communist-run industry failed to compete on
the free market. About 40 percent of the town's population went
west and much of the housing for GDR workers stands empty.
In a country whose conservative chancellor dedicates a lot
of time to blue-sky thinking about the future and demographic
change, the most demographically-challenged areas of Germany do
not feel their plight is a political priority.
"Future? We have no future," said Suzanne, wheeling her
bicycle past an abandoned prefab tower block with broken windows
on the banks of a canal. She would not give her surname, like
many people in a country with historic sensitivities about
privacy.
Merkel's plans for a third term, if she wins, are typically
undramatic and give the impression of fine-tuning a well-oiled
machine. The Christian Democrats (CDU) will make her the focus
of a personality-based campaign which will be new for Germany.
"The election will be won by whoever is most convincing that
our currency and jobs are safe," said one senior Merkel ally.
Judging by what people in Eisenhuettenstadt would like to
see discussed - a legal minimum wage and greater job security -
there is still a lot of work to be done convincing people in the
east, where unemployment is way over the 6.9 percent national
rate and incomes are a fifth lower than the average in the west.
"We just want reasonable hope for our future," said
steelworker Michael, walking home on a raw winter evening from
the plant that dominates the town's sky-line and its thoughts.
Still popularly known by its communist-era name EKO-Stahl,
the plant that used to employ 12,000 people now gives work to
2,700 and is owned by ArcelorMittal.
DEMOLITION
A rare survivor of GDR industry, it was once strategically
located far from western Europe and close to the Eastern bloc
allies which provided raw materials like coke and iron ore.
Those countries are now both its main market and competitor.
The steelworks are depicted in heroic mosaics and murals in
the town centre, photos on cafe walls and in a 1958 oil painting
in the mayor's office, where two children stand in a cornfield
gazing at the blast furnace and rolling mills in the distance.
But locals fret about relying on a single industry that is
subject to the vagaries of raw material prices, margin pressure
from carmakers and competition from eastern Europe and Asia.
Directly and indirectly, the steelworks account for nearly
half the 12,000 workplaces in Eisenhuettenstadt. A local saying
goes that "if the steelworks cough, the town gets pneumonia".
"The steelworks won't go on producing forever because of all
this competition from China," said local woman Suzanne. "The
kids just move away. They go where the jobs are."
The town's 9 percent unemployment rate is better than many
other areas of east Brandenburg, but Mayor Dagmar Pueschel says
it has only fallen that far - from over 20 percent in the early
1990s - because so many thousands of people have left.
"Mayors in the area around Berlin worry about how to pay for
new schools, kindergartens and housing. Here it's the opposite -
we have to close down kindergartens and demolish housing. We've
already demolished 6,000 homes," she said.
Such conditions favour the centre-left Social Democrats
(SPD) and the hardline Left Party, which is descended from the
GDR communists and relies on these eastern strongholds for its
chunk of the national vote - 11.9 percent in the 2009 elections.
Eisenhuettenstadt's mayor is from the Left, which co-governs
Brandenburg as the SPD's junior partners. It has strong support
in Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt
states and in Berlin, but only occasional outposts in the west.
Christian Ehler, a member of the European Parliament for the
CDU from Brandenburg, believes people cling to the Left for
psychological reasons.
"There's no ideological centre-piece remaining, it is the
smell of your past, your youth. It helps people to say that not
everything about the GDR was bad," he said from Brussels.
Merkel's own GDR upbringing does not give her party an edge
in the east because she played this down so much in her climb to
power in the predominantly west German CDU, said Ehler.
He believes the lack of enthusiasm for Europe in the east is
rooted in the isolationism that built the Berlin Wall that is
expressed in support for the Left - which opposes EU integration
and the euro zone bailouts - and, to a much smaller extent, for
the far-right, xenophobic National Democrats (NPD).
SOLAR ECLIPSE
"Interest in Europe is not especially high, not in my party
either, I won't lie to you," said Left Party MEP Lothar Bisky.
Some politicians argue that the tepid support for the EU in
the east has economic roots, with people less inclined to adopt
a donor mentality towards southern Europe when they have lower
incomes themselves and have been the recipients of billions of
euros of aid since 1991 via the "Solidarity Surcharge" tax.
Originally meant to last one year, the "Soli" was extended
through to 2019 and might even have to continue for two decades
more, according to a study commissioned by Thuringia's economy
ministry. It concluded that the east will need another 50
billion euros a year until 2030 to catch up with the west.
Scepticism about Berlin and Brussels is exacerbated by what
locals see as hostile policies for the local economy, especially
on energy where Merkel's U-turn away from nuclear power combined
with a decision to reduce subsidies for solar power have pushed
up electricity prices and nipped a local solar boom in the bud.
Hundreds of people from Eisenhuettenstadt got jobs at a new
solar power factory in nearby Frankfurt-an-der-Oder only to see
them disappear this year when U.S. firm First Solar abandoned
its German expansion plans, citing the reduction in subsidies.
"The solar energy industry had set up almost exclusively in
the east, which begs the question: if it had happened in the
west, would they have done things the same way?" asked Pueschel.
Over at the steelworks, ArcelorMittal's Schmidt said EU and
national energy taxes, prices and policy were hurdles that meant
the German steel industry "is in a race it cannot win".
If more industry leaves, the exodus will accelerate. Already
the population of the eastern states is seen shrinking by a
further 15 percent by 2030, nearly three times faster than the
rate at which the overall German population is forecast to fall.
One west German who has moved east, Andreas Ludwig, believes
part of the problem is cultural isolation. Eisehuettenstadt has
thick forest on one side, the Polish border on the other, slow
Internet and problems receiving national radio and digital TV.
He runs the Museum of Everyday Life in the GDR, housed in
the old state creche. It boasts a stained-glass window of
toddlers and carers and a colourful collection of household,
industrial and political artefacts from the communist era.
The town's GDR heritage got celebrity backing this year from
actor Tom Hanks, who told talk-show host David Letterman about
"the Socialist store where you would go and buy your orange at
Christmas and your pair of socks from Vietnam in the spring".
But too few visitors make the trip from Berlin and the GDR
museum is threatened with closure for lack of funding.
"What can young people do here except drink beer and watch
TV? They don't have a chance," said Ludwig. "People feel like
they have been left at the door."