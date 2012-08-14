Bundesbank says sees some decline in German growth

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany's Bundesbank sees the country's economy slowing somewhat after Europe's largest economy posted 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the April-June period.
"For the second half of the year there are signs of a certain decrease in growth," a Bundesbank spokesman told Reuters, adding that second-quarter expansion had been in line with the bank's expectations and with Germany's potential growth rate.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.