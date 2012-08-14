版本:
2012年 8月 14日 星期二 16:00 BJT

Bundesbank says sees some decline in German growth

FRANKFURT Aug 14 Germany's Bundesbank sees the country's economy slowing somewhat after Europe's largest economy posted 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the April-June period.

"For the second half of the year there are signs of a certain decrease in growth," a Bundesbank spokesman told Reuters, adding that second-quarter expansion had been in line with the bank's expectations and with Germany's potential growth rate.

