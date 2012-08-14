German economy grows 0.3 pct in second quarter

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BERLIN Aug 14 German gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of solid exports and consumption.
"Exports grew slightly more than imports," the Statistics Office said in a statement. "Furthermore, at home, private as well as public consumption was higher than in the previous quarter."
"The decrease in investments, in particular in equipment, could be compensated in this way."
The preliminary data also showed growth accelerated 0.5 percent from the same quarter a year ago in unadjusted terms.
A Reuters poll of 46 economists had forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.