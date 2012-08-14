版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 14:01 BJT

TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y

Aug 14 Germany's Federal Statistics Office
published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP)
data on Tuesday. Previously reported figures are in brackets. 
    All figures show percentage changes.  
  
REAL GERMAN GDP               Q/Q                Y/Y
Q2 2012                      +0.3               +0.5    
Q1 2012                      +0.5               +1.7  
Q4 2011                      -0.1 (-0.2)        +1.4 (+1.5)
Q3 2011                      +0.4 (+0.6)        +2.6     
Q2 2011                      +0.5 (+0.3)        +3.1 (+3.0)
Q1 2011                      +1.2 (+1.3)        +5.2 (+5.0)
Q4 2010                      +0.6 (+0.5)        +4.2 (+3.8)
Q3 2010                      +0.7 (+0.8)        +4.5 (+4.0)
Q2 2010                      +2.2 (+1.9)        +5.0 (+4.4)
Q1 2010                      +0.7 (+0.5)        +2.8 (+2.6)
Q4 2009                      +0.9 (+0.7)        -1.6     
Q3 2009                      +0.8               -5.0     
  
      
 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects
 
and the number of working days.   
    The mid-range forecast of 46 economists was for GDP to rise 
0.2 percent on a quarterly basis in the April-June period 
.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐