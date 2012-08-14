TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday. Previously reported figures are in brackets. All figures show percentage changes. REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q2 2012 +0.3 +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.5 +1.7 Q4 2011 -0.1 (-0.2) +1.4 (+1.5) Q3 2011 +0.4 (+0.6) +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 (+0.3) +3.1 (+3.0) Q1 2011 +1.2 (+1.3) +5.2 (+5.0) Q4 2010 +0.6 (+0.5) +4.2 (+3.8) Q3 2010 +0.7 (+0.8) +4.5 (+4.0) Q2 2010 +2.2 (+1.9) +5.0 (+4.4) Q1 2010 +0.7 (+0.5) +2.8 (+2.6) Q4 2009 +0.9 (+0.7) -1.6 Q3 2009 +0.8 -5.0 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 46 economists was for GDP to rise 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis in the April-June period .
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.