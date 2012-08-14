TABLE-Q2 German GDP +0.3 pct q/q, +0.5 pct y/y

Aug 14 Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday. Previously reported figures are in brackets. All figures show percentage changes. REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q2 2012 +0.3 +0.5 Q1 2012 +0.5 +1.7 Q4 2011 -0.1 (-0.2) +1.4 (+1.5) Q3 2011 +0.4 (+0.6) +2.6 Q2 2011 +0.5 (+0.3) +3.1 (+3.0) Q1 2011 +1.2 (+1.3) +5.2 (+5.0) Q4 2010 +0.6 (+0.5) +4.2 (+3.8) Q3 2010 +0.7 (+0.8) +4.5 (+4.0) Q2 2010 +2.2 (+1.9) +5.0 (+4.4) Q1 2010 +0.7 (+0.5) +2.8 (+2.6) Q4 2009 +0.9 (+0.7) -1.6 Q3 2009 +0.8 -5.0 NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 46 economists was for GDP to rise 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis in the April-June period .