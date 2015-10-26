UPDATE 1-German business takes Volkswagen scandal in stride

* Ifo head Sinn says economy "remarkably resilient"
* Expectations index rises to 7-month high
* Volkswagen scandal not having a broader impact on sector
(Adds quotes, detail)
BERLIN, Oct 26 German business morale fell
slightly in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy remains
resilient in the face of a slowdown in emerging markets and the
emissions scandal that has rocked its largest carmaker
Volkswagen.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, dipped to
108.2 in October from 108.5 in September, a better reading than
the 107.8 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
A separate index measuring corporate expectations over a
half-year horizon pushed up to a seven-month high of 103.8,
suggesting many firms believe they can cope with the economic
headwinds.
"The German economy is proving remarkably resilient in view
of this autumn's multiple challenges," Ifo head Hans-Werner Sinn
said in a statement.
"Indeed the Volkswagen scandal has had no impact on the
German automotive industry. The climate index for the automotive
sector even continued to rise this month."
The German economy has been sending out mixed signals in
recent months, with industrial orders, output and exports all
slumping in the month of August, according to data released
earlier this month.
Two weeks ago, the closely-watched ZEW survey of analysts
and investors tumbled to its lowest level in a year, suggesting
to some that the VW scandal could have a significant impact on
the economy.
But the Ifo numbers will ease those concerns. Although the
Ifo index of current conditions dipped to a seven-month low of
112.6, the rise in expectations suggested that most firms are
not too worried about the Volkswagen crisis, in which the
company has admitted to rigging diesel emissions tests.
"One should not interpret too much in a single confidence
indicator but today's Ifo reading suggests that the German
business community is filing the Volkswagen scandal as a one-off
and also shrugs off the risk from a possible Chinese and
emerging markets slowdown," said Carsten Brzeski of ING.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters that neither the
influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees into Germany, nor
the loose policies of the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal
Reserve, seemed to be having a substantial effect on morale.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Tina Bellon and Joern Poltz;
Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)